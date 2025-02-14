Job Clinic
to
Lussier Community Education Center 55 S. Gammon Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
media release: Work on vital career skills on February 14, between 10am-1pm. Volunteers offer help with employment and career exploration, interview practice, cover letter and resume writing, online job searches, employment applications, skill building resources, and transportation assistance for interviews. Enjoy a free meal, connect with local organizations, and apply for a bus pass or gas card (one per household every six months).