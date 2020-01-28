Job Seekers Assistance

press release: Jennifer Seese, employment and training specialist from the Workforce Development/Job Service, will offer one-on-one assistance with job searching, resume writing, interview skills, and more.

Sign up for a 30-minute or one-hour appointment at the Reference Desk or call 845-7180 ext. 3. Walk-ins are welcome.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.

.