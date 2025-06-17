Job Seekers Toolkit

media release: Tuesdays, June 17 – July 22, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd.

Join us for a dynamic 6-week workshop series designed to strengthen your job search skills and connect you with local employer partners. Whether you’re starting your career or looking to make a move, this series offers something for everyone:

Get expert resume tips and personalized feedback

Learn how to build a professional LinkedIn profile

Practice interview techniques and get real-time advice

Understand your workplace rights and how to advocate for yourself

Discover how to succeed in the first 90 days of a new job

Wrap up with a mock interview session to put it all into practice

Come for the full experience or drop in for the sessions that match your needs!

Workshop Schedule:

June 17 – Resume Reviews

June 24 – LinkedIn Profile Creation

July 1 – Interview Techniques

July 8 – Self-Advocacy & Workplace Rights

July 15 – Success in the First 90 Days

July 22 – Mock Interviews