Job Seekers Toolkit
Southwest Madison Employment Center 1233 McKenna Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Tuesdays, June 17 – July 22, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Southwest Madison Employment Center, 1233 McKenna Blvd.
Join us for a dynamic 6-week workshop series designed to strengthen your job search skills and connect you with local employer partners. Whether you’re starting your career or looking to make a move, this series offers something for everyone:
Get expert resume tips and personalized feedback
Learn how to build a professional LinkedIn profile
Practice interview techniques and get real-time advice
Understand your workplace rights and how to advocate for yourself
Discover how to succeed in the first 90 days of a new job
Wrap up with a mock interview session to put it all into practice
Come for the full experience or drop in for the sessions that match your needs!
Workshop Schedule:
June 17 – Resume Reviews
June 24 – LinkedIn Profile Creation
July 1 – Interview Techniques
July 8 – Self-Advocacy & Workplace Rights
July 15 – Success in the First 90 Days
July 22 – Mock Interviews