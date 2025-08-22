$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: MBC MAD is excited to introduce our new "Evening With" series. Designed to be an intimate experience, this ticketed event series will feature musicians and guest speakers in our Madison taproom for small audiences.

With a limited number of tickets, this series will give you the chance to really get up close and personal with some of the most talented and engaging guests, the likes of which normally cannot be found in our modest little space.

Award winning Kentucky baritone Joe Clark will be joining us for a special Friday evening show!

Joe Clark pens nostalgic ruminations on life's ups and downs that are homespun enough for backroad driving yet captivating enough for a packed venue. Clark spent his early years refining his picking on guitar, while shaping his voice into the raw Kentucky baritone that was captured on his debut hit, It Is What It Is. Recorded while playing venues across the Midwest, Clark's first two full-lengths, Storyteller and 10 Years Too Late, showcase an artist homing in on his acoustic instincts.

Joe gained a rabid local following through word-of-mouth enthusiasm, earning himself the 2024 Album of the Year Appy Award, with both albums brimming with relatable songwriting that addresses timeless struggles amid modern-day, often dark realities. After a shift in his personal life, Clark transformed his music into a gritty, riff-heavy sound, resulting in 2024's highly anticipated release of HillBilly Voodoo.

He went on to reimagine several cuts, including a version of It Is What It Is, that reflects a gift for shaping acoustic country into a novel expression of rock music. Clark set to finish 2024 off strong, releasing a new single, "Steel Toes and Coveralls" in November and was recently named as Josie Music Awards 2024 Country/Southern Rock Artist of the Year. Clark came in strong in early 2025 with his release of "One Way or Another", giving his fans another heavily requested acoustic album.