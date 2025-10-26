Joe Davis & the Poetic Diaspora
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us on Reformation Sunday with guest artist Joe Davis. Joe will speak in Bethel’s sanctuary—free and open to all, especially youth, families, and young adults. An award-winning spoken word artist, bestselling author, and founder of Finding Your Freedom Practice, Joe blends poetry, music, theater, and wellness, touring internationally to inspire collective liberation.
