Joe Davis & the Poetic Diaspora

Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us on Reformation Sunday with guest artist Joe Davis.  Joe will speak in Bethel’s sanctuary—free and open to all, especially youth, families, and young adults. An award-winning spoken word artist, bestselling author, and founder of Finding Your Freedom Practice, Joe blends poetry, music, theater, and wellness, touring internationally to inspire collective liberation.

Info

