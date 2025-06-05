7 pm on 6/5 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 6/6-7. $40-$30.

media release: Native Metro Detroiter, Joe Dombrowski took the world by storm in 2017 with a viral April Fools’ Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Don’t get it twisted though! It takes at least 20 years to be an overnight sensation! Joe has been doing stand up comedy since he was eight years old in his third grade talent show. He’s never stopped! Since Joe rise to fame, he has been traveling the globe with his stand-up comedy which often highlights his outrageous family dynamics and of course his time as a former elementary school teacher. Joe has been featured as a headlining act at the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, The New York comedy festival and the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Joe is also incredibly humbled to be hosting a monthly show at the world famous Comedy Story in Los Angeles. When he’s not getting creative on stages and screens, Joe spends his time in Seattle, Washington producing his podcast “Social Studies” with his good friend and high school history teacher, Gaspare Randazzo, where they recap outlandish stories from fans all over the country.