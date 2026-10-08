Joe Eames, Evan Hull, Charlie Kojis

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

media release: The rooftop opens at 4:30 pm and the 2nd floor at 6:30 pm. Comedy show starts at 8 pm. 

Our headliner is Joe Eames and our feature is Evan Hull and Charlie Kojis will host.

Joe Eames is a Chicago-based comedian featured on SiriusXM Radio and the host/cofounder of The Humboldt Jungle, recently named Chicago’s best independent comedy show. He has opened for nationally touring headliners like Sam Tallent and Kyle Kinane.

Info

The Loft at 132, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
Comedy
608-235-9506
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