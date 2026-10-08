Joe Eames, Evan Hull, Charlie Kojis

media release: The rooftop opens at 4:30 pm and the 2nd floor at 6:30 pm. Comedy show starts at 8 pm.

Our headliner is Joe Eames and our feature is Evan Hull and Charlie Kojis will host.

Joe Eames is a Chicago-based comedian featured on SiriusXM Radio and the host/cofounder of The Humboldt Jungle, recently named Chicago’s best independent comedy show. He has opened for nationally touring headliners like Sam Tallent and Kyle Kinane.