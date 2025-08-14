media release: Joe Fenti is a Boston-based standup comedian. He’s performed stand-up all over the country—headlining The Comedy Bar in Chicago, The Uptown Comedy Corner in Atlanta, Mic Drop Comedy in San Diego, Mic Drop Mania in Arizona, and opening for Alex Borstein at the Somerville Theater. He has a following of over 630K across Instagram and Tiktok (@FentiFriedChicken) and produces multiple sketch comedy videos every week.