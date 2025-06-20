Joe Flip
to
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Billboard charting, award-winning guitarist Joe Flip leads “The Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan and ZZ Top” a dynamic tribute to southern rock and Texas legends. Backed by his powerhouse band and his distinctive hand-made oil can guitar, Joe delivers faithful renditions of their iconic hits, taking the audience on an electrifying journey through the rich musical landscape of Texas.
$15 advance / $20 at the door
Info
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Music