media release: Joe George kicks off the Trudeau Sessions summer series, May 7, 2022, at (n+1)! This is a ticketed event and limited seats are available. To purchase your ticket to assure attendance, go ahead and visit here: https://trudeausessions.square.site

The event will be held at (n+1) café + lounge with 15 foot ceilings, cozy ambiance and indoor/outdoor seating. Feel free to bring an outdoor chair, cushion or blanket that helps you feel cozy. Light appetizers will be served and included in your ticket price.

About Joe George:

Joe George is a songwriter, Emmy nominated film composer, and video host of music YouTube channel, REVERB.

After supporting his debut record, BEAUTIFUL DREAMS, in the U.S, Europe, and Japan just before the pandemic, Joe began writing his second album.

This new album, titled Golden Afternoon, will be released on April 29th, and it is extraordinary!

Joe George's songs encompass a range of color, from folk and Americana, to cinematic and spacious. His tasteful use of string quartet on recordings adds a breath and emotion to his music.

Recently, Joe composed the music for THE PEDAL MOVIE, an acclaimed feature length documentary, which went to #1 on iTunes.

Joe’s work with REVERB has been featured in The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, Guitar Player Magazine, and People Magazine. And a number of the videos he has hosted/performed in have gone viral, earning him global notoriety amongst music and gear lovers.

Joe’s film compositions earned him an Emmy nomination for his work on humanitarian based documentary series, Seeing Brave.

Joe George has firm roots in the Chicago music community. He is well-respected for his dedication to his own music, as well as the production and curation of other artists’ music in the community. Give Joe a listen! He’s one of a kind!

