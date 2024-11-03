× Expand Jake Mulka Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers and flowers. Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

media release: After launching their Summer Tour last month, the genre-bending Michigan collective Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers are excited to announce additional tour dates continuing into the Fall! Known for their high-energy, boogie-ready live shows, the band keeps on rolling through the U.S. through November. The tour concludes in their hometown of Lansing, MI. Find the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now and for more information visit https://joehertler.com/.

To new tour dates follow their recent single and music video “Turn This Train Around.” The upbeat groove is sure to become a live set staple!

"'Turn This Train Around' represents the moment joy pierced through my sorrow and the moment it felt good to dance again," Hertler shares. "A year before writing it, I experienced a rough breakup after nearly a decade together, compounded by the shared home we owned during the pandemic. Healing doesn't always come from time alone; it's found in new experiences, people, and perspectives. Sometimes, all it takes is opening a window - for me, that window was my MPC drum pad and bass guitar."

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will make a sprightly young groove doctor out of anyone. With spectacular energy pulsating from every member of the band, the Rainbow Seekers could illuminate the very chambers of Heaven. Lead singer Joe Hertler splashes through lyrical puddles of golden rain, leaving his audience wearing flowery crowns and bubbling smiles. A ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found.

In 2023, the Rainbow Seekers shared their joyous full-length Pursuit of Wonder. "One of the big themes on this record is looking at opposites: life or death, good or bad, happiness or sadness. None of those things can exist without the other."

Imagine dancing at the apocalypse, at a rave commandeered by the Rainbow Seekers — and you have a good idea about what they have accomplished with the pensive-but-uplifting Pursuit of Wonder. A dip into darkness is an unexpected turn for The Rainbow Seekers, who are practically synonymous with high-energy, life-affirming live shows, earning loyal, grassroots followings thanks to gigs at major festivals and opening for jam bands. But we are living in unprecedented times (as the newspapers relentlessly reminds us each day), and that has really gotten Hertler thinking about how we might want to live more dangerously — by which he means, out of our comfort zones.

Hertler may explore existential topics, but he is no nihilist. "I needed to uplift myself, and I'm urging the listener to appreciate the brevity of their existence, too. We had better make the best use of the time that we have," he says. "I think it's a really powerful message to send people: I started from this darkness, and I've come out of it in very much a better place.