Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me

media release: Joe Hill was an organizer and singer/songwriter executed on Nov 19, 1915 for a murder he did not commit. Tom's hour long show details Joe's life and struggles interwoven with the history of the IWW, the Industrial Workers of the World, sometimes called The Wobblies. The Wobblies were more than a labor union, they were an entire counterculture and though their movement was largely crushed by corporations and the government in the early 1920's, their spirit and legend live on.

The show is free and open to the public.