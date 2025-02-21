Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Fermat's Last Theater presents "Joe Hill - Alive as You and Me" - An evening of song, stories and solidarity: We are bringing Joe Hill back from the dead again on Feb. 21 at 7 PM at Muso. Tom Kastle will conjure Joe with songs and stories, and the post show will be a show of solidarity with the many organizing drives happening right now, right here. Join us! Free as always.

