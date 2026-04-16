× Expand Mariah Clark Tom Kastle during a past "Joe Hill: Alive as You and Me" concert. Tom Kastle

media release: YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS THEATER PRESENTATION!

AN EVENING OF SONGS, STORIES AND SOLIDARITY

PERFORMED BY TOM KASTLE, SINGER, ACTOR, STORYTELLER

This event is free and open to the public (donations appreciated)

Joe Hill was a labor organizer and songwriter for the Industrial Workers of the World, founded in 1905. He believed in the IWW mantra that men and women of all races and nations could work together to “change the unequal conditions of society through legitimate direct action.” His tool for uniting people was music and the power of song. He was one of the most influential protest artists of the 20th century, and if Joe Hill were around today, he’d still find plenty to protest.

Folksinger Tom Kastle’s performance of the musical play, Joe Hill, Alive as You and Me, celebrates the legacy of the martyred poet and labor leader. The tone is set by the script’s opening lines:

On November 19, 1915, a man named Joe Hill was shot by firing squad in Salt Lake City, Utah—his crime? Writing songs!

What follows, described by the show’s creator as “an evening of songs, stories, and solidarity,” is a remarkable 70-minute collective experience.