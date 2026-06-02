RSVP for Joe Hill Charity Golf Fundraiser

One City Schools benefit, 10 am, 6/16, The Oaks, Cottage Grove. $150. RSVP by 6/8.

media release: Join fellow supporters for a memorable day on the course as we raise funds for One City Schools and honor the legacy of Joe Hill, a man whose generosity and service continue to inspire us all.

Your day includes: 18-hole scramble • GPS-equipped cart • Meal & beverages • On-course contests • Networking

$150 per player | $600 per foursome

Sponsor a Hole: $150 per hole — open to businesses, organizations, or individuals

Special thanks to Mr. Joseph Hill, his family, and the Trash Talk Golf Outing Team for making this day possible in support of our Scholars and Schools.