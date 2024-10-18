7:30 pm on 10/24 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 10/25-26. $25.

media release: JOE LIST is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor whose movie FOURTH OF JULY (directed by Louis CK) played theatres all over North America and is currently available on louisck.com. Joe’s latest 1 hour special, THIS YEAR’S MATERIAL, premiered on his YouTube page in April and has over 2 million views. His previous special, I HATE MYSELF, was released by Comedy Central in 2020 and currently has over 9 million views. Joe has performed on THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON and has appeared multiple times on CONAN. He was a finalist on NBC’s ‘LAST COMIC STANDING, has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central, and also stars in season 2 of Netflix’s THE STAND UPS. His albums ‘So Far No Good’ and ‘Are You Mad at Me?’ (through Comedy Central Records) can be heard all the time on Sirius Radio. Joe is the co-host of the popular weekly podcast ‘Tuesdays with Stories’ w/ Mark Normand and he hosts his own podcast MINDFUL METAL JACKET. He can be seen regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.