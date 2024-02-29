7:30 pm on 2/29 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 3/1-2. $20-$5.

media release: Comedian/writer Joe Mande currently writes for the NBC show The Good Place. He wrote for three seasons on the popular NBC show Parks and Recreation as well as the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Master of None and Kroll Show on Comedy Central. As an actor, he has been on Modern Family, Parks and Rec, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has been the featured comedian twice on Conan, as well as Late Night with Seth Meyers and numerous Comedy Central programs. Joe’s first comedy album, Bitchface, was released by Greedhead Records and is available online. His one hour special, Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special, can be seen on Netflix.