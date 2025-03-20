× Expand Joe E. Meisel A close-up of Joe E. Meisel. Joe E. Meisel

media release: The Marlin's Fiery Eye and Other Tales from the Extraordinary World of Marine Fishes introduces readers to the hidden lives of the ocean's wildlife. Joe E. Meisel highlights beguiling behaviors, intricate adaptations, entrancing interactions, and the myriad ways that the seas sustain our lives on land. This unique book is written in a casual, entertaining style to encourage the layperson reader to learn about and even fall in love with fishes. Chapters focus on groups of fishes, such as Small Schoolers, Open Ocean Predators, Abyssal Fishes, and Marine Giants; a final chapter dives deeply into the blue economy, discussing fisheries, aquaculture, and underwater tourism. Included are interviews with experts on many groups to gain their insight, and echo their enthusiasm.

You can read more about the book at joemeisel.com/fish).

The book launch will be at Leopold's Book Bar & Cafe, on 3/20, from 6:30 - 9:00 pm. Meisel will be introduced by UW professor of English (and terrific author) Heather Swan, as well as Madison's very own James Mills (author of The Adventure Gap). It'll be a fun party, with readings from the book, food and drink and groovy videos of many of the fishes I write about.