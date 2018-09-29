Joe Nice, Ternion Sound, 8Hertz

press release: presented by Madtown Sound Culture:

Visuals by: Birds Eye Projections

Saturday, September 29, 2018, 10PM - 2AM

This is a 21+ event. $10 Advance | $15 Day of Show

_______________________

Joe Nice

[Gourmetbeats // Dataset // Subfm // True Soldiers Productions // Dubwar]

https://soundcloud.com/joenicedj

Winston-Salem, NC

On June 25th, 2005, Joe Nice put together the first dubstep night in the United States of America; Dub War NYC.

Joe Nice is globally known as one of the most genuine and talented artists in the dubstep community. Representing Baltimore, MD, USA, Joe Nice is universally recognized as the ambassador of the dubstep sound in North America and is highly instrumental in the growth and success of dubstep for the past 15 years. Essentially, he played dubstep before the genre had a name. He is North America's first and most respected dubstep DJ. Staying true to the art and essence of djing, Joe performs at his events using only turntables, records, and dubplates.

Joe started playing dubstep in June 2001 with a collective of Baltimore DJ's, the 2 Charming Crew. Nice earned a residency at Sonar Baltimore and was headlining local, regional and national shows shortly afterwards. In September 2003, Joe Nice co-created a monthly internet radio show on GourmetBeats.com. His show was the first to feature dubstep in North America. In June 2005, while gigging and doing internet radio, Nice co-founded and was a resident DJ at the first dubstep night in North America, DubwarNYC.

He is the first American-based DJ to play on London pirate radio, Rinse FM, the first American-based DJ to play the legendary DMZ bi-monthly bash and the first American-based DJ to play FWD>> @ Plastic People. In 2007, he was proudly selected as one of URB magazine's NEXT 100. In July 2011, Nice became a resident DJ at a new dubstep night in New York City, Reconstrvct. In May 2012, Joe transitioned his monthly radio show from Gourmetbeats.com to the award-winning SubFM, where his GourmetBeats radio show is heard on the second Tuesday of each month, 7pm - 9pm EST. In September 2015, GourmetBeats Radio celebrated 12 years of internet radio broadcasts. On the 2015 edition of the dubstepforum.com awards, Joe received the most votes in the “Best DJ” and “Best Radio Show” categories. Also in 2015, Joe created his record label, GourmetBeats, which releases new music on vinyl and digital formats and features leading and upcoming worldwide dubstep production talent.

Since 2001, Joe Nice has performed in 128 cities, in 37 countries, across 6 continents. His worldwide fan base continues to grow with his enthusiastic live performance, stage presence, upfront selection, and skillful mixing. His bag of 10" dubplates is a who's who of dubstep. If you've never heard it before, chances are you will hear it from Joe Nice.

_______________________

Ternion Sound

[Duploc // Dank & Dirty Dubs // Chestplate // Artikal // Silent Motion]

https://soundcloud.com/ternionsound

Minneapolis, MN

This mighty trio is made of dubstep veterans Nostalgia, Apparition, & Johnny Foreplay. A staple in the Minneapolis underground scene, they recently formed together to push each other to even greater heights in sound design, composition, and live performance.

It hasn't been long, but Ternion Sound is already seeing support from industry legends such as Distance, J:Kenzo, N-Type, The Widdler.

_______________________

8Hertz

https://soundcloud.com/8hertz-music

Madison, WI

8Hertz is a Madison, WI based DJ, producer, and vocalist with a variety of genres and sounds, fitting the atmosphere and feeding the vibe of the night. From deep dub to dubstep, and house to drum & bass, 8Hertz truly enjoys engaging and dancing with the crowd, while spreading love through her music.