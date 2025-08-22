Joe Nosek & Lee Kanehira

media release: Songwriter, harmonica giant and singer Joe Nosek of Madison’s famed Cash Box Kings and blues master pianist Queen Lee Kanehira will rock up the backyard with harmonica, piano, and a whole lotta blues.

A self-described blues fanatic, Joe spent his youth soaking up as much blues music as he could hear, live and on record. In his teens, he began sneaking into blues clubs to watch Junior Wells, James Cotton, Otis Rush, Jimmy Rogers, Sunnyland Slim and others. After moving to Madison in the early 1990s, he began sitting in with artists such as Clyde Stubblefield and Luther Allison. The Cash Box Kings released their first album, Live! At The King Club, in 2003, instantly earning praise from critics and fans, and gaining a reputation as one of the hottest live bands on the circuit. www.cashboxkings.com /

Hailing from Tagawa, a coal mining city in South Japan, Lee Kanehira played classical piano in her childhood, but met the blues after college and has never looked back. Dedicated to playing old school Chicago blues, Lee was the Chicago Blues Piano Contest winner in 2018. She’s a frequent collaborator with the Cash Box Kings, making the blues sing across the US and around the world. www.leebluespiano.blog /

CONCERT DETAILS: Admission fee for all concerts is $20; all proceeds go to our musicians. To To reserve your spaces, send or drop off your check or cash to Anne and David, 451 North Few Street, Madison, WI 53703 (check payable to David Wallner), or use PayPal (annedave.ourhouse@gmail.com) or Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. Venmo @Anne-Katz-4. We hold checks to be cashed after the concert date, and we’ll send out a reminder/logistics message to all attendees right before the concert. Indoor concerts take place in our living room, an enclosed space without a lot of room to physically distance. We expect indoor concert attendees to be COVID-vaccinated. Masks are optional. Questions? Contact annedave@chorus.net | 608 335 7909.