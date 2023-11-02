media release: November 2, show at 7:30 (doors at 7) Joe Pernice

I have been a fan of Joe Pernice and the Pernice Brothers ever since I heard them on a CMJ New Music Monthly CD sometime back in 1998. I think it was the title track from "Overcome by Happiness," or maybe it was another song from that record. It doesn't matter, I was hooked by that angelic voice. I saw a lot of solo and Brothers shows over the years, but it's been a long, long time since the last one. It's hard to believe the next time will be in my basement. Squeal!!!

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me: righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

All shows at KHoRM are vaccination required. Masks at the discretion of the artist or your own personal comfort.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

