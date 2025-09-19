media release: Hailed by Downbeat for its “deft analysis of choice repertoire,” and by the Chicago Reader for its “diversity of approaches to all kinds of source material,” the JOE POLICASTRO TRIO is a forward-thinking, Chicago-based jazz trio led by bassist Joe Policastro featuring guitarist Dave Miller and drummer Mikel Avery. While firmly rooted in jazz, the band’s open-minded, inclusive nature draws upon a wide array of musical styles and sources while still keeping the aesthetic of an acoustic trio intact.

“…a cohesive unit with an extraordinarily flexible mindset…at every step of the way, this band breathes and bends as one.” (Dan Billawsky, All About Jazz)

“Unpredictable and sometimes eccentric…each listen to Nothing Here Belongs reveals more surprises.” (Scott Yanow, JAZZIZ)

“Their deep understanding of each other and deft analysis of choice repertoire repays repeat and close listening.” (Michael Jackson, Downbeat)

“Known for its eclectic taste and approach, the Joe Policastro Trio “makes the case that such musical hybridity is worth celebrating.” “Policastro…is a melody-minded bassist who prioritizes group cohesion over individual displays of virtuosity.”

– Brian Zimmerman, Downbeat

The band is releasing its seventh album, Mending Wall, this fall. Their diverse catalog – Ceremony (2023), Sounds Unheard (2022), Nothing Here Belongs (2019), Screen Sounds (2017), POPS! (2016), and West Side Story Suite (2013) – captures the band’s progressive, forward-thinking, non-hierarchical approach in sonic detail showcasing the band’s original music alongside the trio’s ability to remake unlikely songs in its own raw, highly idiosyncratic fashion.