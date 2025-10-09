Joel Bell-Duffrin

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: This October, Delta Beer Lab proudly features Joel Bell-Duffrin as our artist of the month, and he invites you to step into the shadows with the unveiling of his newest collection: October Haunt.

This haunting series of photo art blends black & white imagery, spectral abstracts, and mixed-media works that blur the line between reality and apparition.

