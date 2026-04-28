media release: Joel Kim Booster is a Chicago-bred Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He is best known for writing and starring in Searchlight Pictures’ FIRE ISLAND which, following its June 2022 release, went on to land him two Emmy nominations along with a “Best First Screenplay” nom at the Independent Spirit Awards. The multi- hyphenate has also been seen starring opposite Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV+ comedy series LOOT, which recently premiered its third season. He recently lent his voice to Sony Pictures Animation’s K-POP: Demon HUNTERS, one of the biggest animated hits of the year, further showcasing his versatility as a performer His first hour- long comedy special, JOEL KIM BOOSTER: PSYCHOSEXUAL, exploring his experiences and observations as a gay Asian American male with commentary on identity, sexuality, cultural expectations, and more, debuted on Netflix in 2022. The special was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and named one of the best comedy specials of 2022 by Variety. He also appears in Freeform’s Chrissy & Dave Dine Out,” which follows Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, who, along with Joel, cracked the restaurant scene wide open in Los Angeles. Joel can also be seen in a guest star role in the latest season of INDUSTRY (HBO) and will be in the SCRUBS reboot for ABC premiering in 2026! Joel also is the host for the Smartless podcast Bad Dates, where he invites his friends to share their most iconic dating fiascos.