Joel Paterson Trio with Annie Dolan

from the KHoRM newsletter: June 21, 7 pm (doors at 6) Joel Paterson Trio with special guest Annie Dolan, suggested donation $20

Joel Paterson plays the Sessions on the 20th, but wanted to play another Madison show given that LA based singer/songwriter/guitarist Annie Dolan will be joining him. Last year, the pair released Atta Boy Girl, a collection of classic country and rock covers originally sung by men. They will be joined by the ultimate rhythm section, upright bassist Beau Sample and drummer Alex Hall.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.