media release (from Kiki's email list): May 11, 7 pm (doors at 6) Joel Paterson, suggested donation $15

Local boy makes good! Joel Paterson is one of the best known guitar players in Chicago, simply because he is one of the best, be it jazz, blues, Western swing or Beatles. For his first solo basement show he'll be playing songs from 2023's Wheelhouse Rag, as well as some of those terrific Beatles instrumentals you hear on WVMO all the time. Let's call this hometown show "Joel Paterson's one-man history of guitar pickin'."

Note: If you ever see a show listed somewhere that I haven't announced yet, feel free to email me. I am always happy to take advance reservations.

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.

