media release:

After starting his career in Cape Town, South Africa Joey Avery made a name for himself in the Bay Area comedy scene quickly earning recognition in the SF Chronicle as one of San Francisco’s Comics on the Rise. Avery followed that up by releasing a joint, debut comedy album entitled JUNIOR VARSITY which debuted at #1 on iTunes. He frequently tours with Andrew Schulz, Mark Normand, and Trevor Wallace and has been featured on Comedy Central and Don’t Tell Comedy