media release: Johanna Wienholts is a harpist and creative artist celebrated for her authentic, expressive sound and joyful stage presence. A passionate educator, she currently serves on the string faculty at University of Wisconsin’s Mead Witter School of Music, and previously taught at Lawrence Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin. Johanna is the principal harpist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra and performs regularly with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Johanna also plays with Madison Opera and has been featured as a soloist on Wisconsin Public Radio. Beyond her roles as a soloist and orchestral musician, she is a sought-after performer for chamber music festivals, including the Green Lake Chamber Music Festival, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, Willy Street Chamber Players, Interharmony Festival in Italy, and most recently Eastern Shore Chamber Music Festival. Her commitment to expanding the classical canon and performing new music is woven into all her projects. Before settling in Madison in 2017, Johanna was a freelance harpist in New York City and Toronto, performing with ensembles across the United States and Canada.

Johanna holds a bachelor's degree in classical harp performance from University of Toronto and a graduate degree in performance from Manhattan School of Music. She trained at Interlochen Arts Academy under Joan Holland, professor of harp at the University of Michigan. In Toronto, she studied with the renowned harpist Judy Loman, one of the last pupils of Carlos Salzedo.

Musicians

Johanna Wienholts, harp

Sahada Buckley, violin

Trace Johnson, cello

Katherine Floriano, violin

Kayla Patrick, viola

Jeff Takaki, bass

Program

Navajo Vocable No. 12; Connor Chee arr. Angelica Hairson and Johanna Wienholts

Fantaisie for Violin and Harp, Op. 124; Camile Saint-Saëns

Romanze for Cello and Harp, Op. 243; Richard Strauss

Trio for Harp, Violin and Cello; Henriette Renié

Alyssum; Leila Adu-Gilmore

Danse sacrée et danse profane; Claude Debussy

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

IMPORTANT EVENT DETAILS

The Chazen Lobby will remain open to the public during the concert.

Please arrive by 12:15 pm, as seating is limited and registration is required for a spot in the Sunday Afternoon Live audience section. Chazen staff will be checking in guests at both entrance doors according to last name. You will not need to show a printed ticket.

Museum goers who did not register in advance may still enjoy the concert from our café tables or while exploring the galleries. Any audience section seating open after 12:15 pm is open to walk-in guests.

Food and drink are available for purchase at the Chazen Café.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where should I park?

There are several parking garages within a few blocks of the museum. Limited accessible parking stalls are located in front of the building. Contact UW Transportation Services for more information: https://transportation.wisc.edu/visitor-parking/. We are also on several Madison Metro bus routes, and BCycle stations are nearby.

Where at the museum is this event?

Please check-in with our Chazen staff at either entrance. The concert takes place in the Mead Witter Lobby.

Can I call if I have questions?

Yes! You can call the welcome desk to speak with our Visitor Services team at 608-263-2246.