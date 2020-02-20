Johannes Wallman Quintet

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Ingrid Jensen, trumpet; Dayna Stephens, saxophone; Johannes Wallmann, piano; Nick Moran, bass; Allison Miller, drums. Premiering new compositions by Johannes Wallmann This free event was made possible through funding from the Emily Mead Baldwin Award of the UW-Madison Division of the Arts (artsdivision.wisc.edu). More info at www.johanneswallmann.com

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
608-265-2787
