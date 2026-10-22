Johannes Wallmann-Dennis Mitcheltree Quartet

× Expand Harry Browne Johannes Wallmann (left) and Dennis Mitcheltree. Johannes Wallmann (left) and Dennis Mitcheltree.

(2025 Isthmus pick) Los Angeles-based saxophonist and composer Dennis Mitcheltree and pianist Johannes Wallmann (the Peterson Chair in Jazz Studies at UW-Madison) first started collaborating more than two decades ago when both were players in the New York City jazz scene. That long shared history comes through clearly on their 2025 album, Holding Space, which features new songs by both as well as improvisations, recorded at Hamel Music Center in 2023.

media release: Dennis Mitcheltree is a tenor saxophonist who was born and raised in Wisconsin and studied at Berklee College of Music before moving to New York City in 1987 where he became a mainstay of the jazz scene. Now working as a freelancer in Los Angeles, Mitcheltree has released six albums as a leader and is the Artistic Director for the American Music Group. Wallmann is a German-born, Vancouver Island-raised pianist and composer, who, since 2012, directs the Jazz Studies program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has recorded ten critically acclaimed albums as a leader and co-leads the band Precarious Towers.

Mitcheltree and Wallmann were both long-term veterans of the New York jazz scene, and their musical partnership originates in the New York of the late 1990’s, when Mitcheltree, on a recommendation by Jim McNeely, recruited Wallmann to join his quartet, which was about to embark on a two-week tour of the Midwest. The two immediately hit it off, and twenty-seven years later, Mitcheltree and Wallmann’s collaborations now spans six quartet tours of the U.S., two duo and quartet tours of Germany, countless other performances in venues throughout North America, three albums led by Mitcheltree (including his 2022 release Golden Rule) and Wallmann’s 2015 album Love Wins, as well as many joint educational and festival workshops throughout the U.S.