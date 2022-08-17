Johannes Wallmann & Precarious Towers, Chris Rottmayer Quartet

media release: We have reached another summer, and the season for live outdoor jazz is fast approaching. We are excited to announce that we will be returning to McKee Park in Fitchburg on August 3 and 10, after an enjoyable concert series hosted there last summer.

We are also pleased to announce that we will be returning to the top of State Street, after two years away! Our concerts there will take place on August 17, 24, and 31. We hope to see both new and familiar faces at both venues.

Jazz at Five is free to the public, we depend on our sponsors to make everything possible! Email eventdirector@jazzatfive.org to be a Jazz at Five sponsor.

The Jazz at Five kicks off each Wednesday evenings show: