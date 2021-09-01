Johannes Wallmann Quartet with Aaron Luthra, UW-Madison Jazz Ensemble All Stars

media release: Jazz at Five has announced that our 2021 season will be held at McKee Park in Fitchburg – 2930 Chapel Valley Rd. The open space will allow our audience members to spread out and be COVID safe. Outside food is welcome at McKee Park – bring a picnic to the 2021 performance series.

The 2021 Performance Series dates are; August 11, 18, 25, September 1 and September 8. Events start at 4pm with a youth group of Jazz performers – please come early to support our youth performers. Capital Beer and Porta Bella catering available at all shows. See you at the show!

The season kicks off on Wednesday, August 11, with the Wauna’Swing Big Band playing at 5pm. Then, joining us is the Kal Bergendahl Project at 6:45pm.

On Aug. 18 from the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra, The Sax Section will perform at 5pm. Followed by the great local, all-female, Ladies Must Swing at 6:45.

August 25 features Bad Mustard and the Noah Brooks Coalition

Week four, September 1, is UW night featuring Arun Luthra. The UW Madison Jazz Ensemble All Stars lead by Director of Jazz Studies and contemporary pianist, Johannes Wallmann, will perform for our 5pm show. At 6:45 enjoy Johannes Wallmann Quintet performing with renowned saxophonist from New York, Arun Luthra.

The last evening, September 8 will feature the All that Jazz Band at 5pm. Ending the Jazz at Five Performance Series, will be the Evan Paydon Quintet led by New Orleans bassist and Madison native, Evan Paydon.