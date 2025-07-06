Johannes Wallmann Quartet

media release: Summer Concerts in the Garden series. All concerts are 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm.

Rain cancellations will be announced via social media between 3:30 and 4:00 pm.

JULY 6 – JOHANNES WALLMANN GROUP

Johannes Wallmann, Fender Rhodes | Dennis Mitcheltree, tenor sax | Marcus Shelby, bass | Miguel McQuade, drums

Director of Jazz Studies at UW-Madison, pianists Wallmann assembles a stellar quartet to offer up a high energy, imaginative, and infectious performance of original compositions

Also: Build your own bouquet 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Build a bouquet of flowers for $10. Available before all concerts. We’ll have flowers, rubber bands, and clippers. Bring your own vase and we’ll top it off with vase water. A fun way to support interns learning how to grow, harvest, and work with plants at ACG.