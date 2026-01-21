John Ailabouni Quintet

media release: Jon Ailabouni’s original music from his most recent album entitled You Are Not Alone. Using the jazz tradition as a vehicle for storytelling, Ailabouni's work speaks to the challenges of our times, offering hope and solace through musical catharsis. Ailabouni leads a five-piece ensemble that includes some of the best musicians and improvisers in the region. Come enjoy this dynamic evening of music for the heart, designed for healing, feeling, and being.

Jon Ailabouni trumpet & flugelhorn Simon Harding saxophones & bass clarinet Mike Conrad piano Karyn Quinn bass Chris Jensen drums

Jon Ailabouni (he/him/his) is a sought-after trumpeter, composer, liturgist, and educator based in La Crosse, WI . With a background steeped in Western European classical and Black American jazz traditions, Ailabouni's music is a vehicle for storytelling using instrumental composition and improvisation as a means to speak to challenges of our times, offering hope and solace through musical catharsis. Ailabouni's improvisation as a soloist has been described as "sharp and resourceful" (AllAboutJazz.com). His 2023 album, You Are Not Alone, for SkyDeck Music features his original compositions and has been performed on the main stage at the Iowa City Jazz Festival and for full houses at Capella Performing Arts Center in La Crosse, WI and Crooner’s in Minneapolis, MN.An emerging national leader on the intersection of jazz and liturgical traditions, Jon regularly serves as a guest jazz worship director, bringing the sophistication and soulfulness of the jazz tradition into familiar hymns and liturgy in churches, synod assemblies, and gatherings across the country. Ailabouni currently serves as an Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse where he teaches trumpet and directs the Jazz Ensemble and Hoefer Brass Quintet. …I really loved this. [Ailabouni's You Are Not Alone] must be the most compelling jazz album I’ve heard all year. There are funky and fun grooves, tender ballads, bluesy moments, and modal mayhem. The compositions and arrangements are unique and they keep you pulled into the music. Ailabouni has great tone and phrasing with a nice mix of restraint and completely letting loose. -