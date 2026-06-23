media release: John Behling is a Chicago guitarist and composer who specializes in jazz and Latin American guitar music. In addition to his solo performances, he leads his own trio and performs regularly with Chicago's leading Brazilian jazz band, Rio Bamba. He is an ethnomusicologist who lectures on jazz, American folk music, and world music at the University of Illinois and other colleges. He can be heard on many recordings including his recent solo recording, Guitar Music of Brazil: Pernambuco, Garoto, Pereira, Gnattali, and Jobim. He is currently working on a recording of jazz standards and original compositions that will be released in the fall.

https://johnbehlingmusic.com