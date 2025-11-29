John Christensen Group, Richard Hildner Armacanqui Quartet

× Expand Philip Murray John Christensen and bass. John Christensen

media release: Post-Thanksgiving Special: Double-Bill Concert at Cafe Coda

Friday, November 29

Join us for a powerhouse night of music as we kick off the weekend with a Post-Thanksgiving double-bill featuring two dynamic performances spanning original jazz, world influences, and deep musical storytelling.

7:00–8:30 PM — John Christensen Group

Bassist and composer John Christensen opens the night with a set of all-original bangers from his two acclaimed album releases. Known for his lyrical writing and adventurous harmonic sense, John is joined by the electrifying Ben Dameron (guitar) and the ever-inventive Hannah Johnson (drums). Expect rich interplay, rhythmic fire, and fresh new music from one of Madison’s most forward-leaning ensembles.

9:00–10:30 PM — Richard Hildner Armacanqui

Born and raised in Madison, Richard Hildner Armacanqui carries a deep lineage of Peruvian Andean guitar traditions learned from his grandfather and uncles. His musical journey led him to study jazz with Thelonious Monk saxophonist Paul Jeffrey, as well as join the renowned Black Music Ensemble under Prof. Richard Davis.

Richard’s artistry further expanded through extensive study with Afro-Peruvian percussion master Juan Medrano “Cotito” and the legendary composer and guitarist Maestro Carlos Hayre.

His music weaves cultures together—creating spaces where community, rhythm, and spirit meet.

Come experience two transformative sets in one unforgettable night. A perfect post-holiday celebration of creativity, culture, and connection at Cafe Coda.