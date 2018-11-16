John/Christine Designs Open House

× Expand John and Christine Strobel.

press release: After an end-of-season turn on the national art show circuit, jewelry designers John & Christine Strobel, of John/Christine Designs, have returned to Wisconsin to open a new gallery in Middleton. After 16 years in a Paoli studio, the relocation to Middleton also aligns with the couple’s 30th year in business. The open house will showcase new pieces, celebrate the milestone and mark the grand opening of the space. A portion of the evening’s jewelry sales and 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of animal-paw lapel pins and holiday ornaments will benefit OccuPaws, a Madison-area nonprofit that places guide dogs with visually impaired residents throughout Wisconsin and surrounding states.

5 – 9 PM, November 16, 1835 Parmenter St. in Middleton