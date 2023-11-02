× Expand courtesy Mills Entertainment John Cleese by the bathroom door. John Cleese

media release: (Barely) living comedy legend, JOHN CLEESE, is heading in your general direction for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. The comedy world's icon brings his unparalleled wit and comic genius to Madison for an unforgettable night: "An Evening with the Late John Cleese."

Known for his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity, and clever wordplay, John Cleese has solidified his position as nothing short of comedy royalty. With all-new routines, shaped by his decades of experience, Cleese showcases his observational humor and gifted storytelling in a way that only he can. As the co-founder of Monty Python, John Cleese has left an indelible mark on the world of comedy. His work on groundbreaking projects like Monty Python's Flying Circus, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, Fawlty Towers, A Fish Called Wanda, and his notable roles in the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises have earned him global acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Now, audiences in Madison have the exclusive opportunity to witness this hilarious and insightful look into the life and work of one of the world's funniest entertainers. "An Evening with the Late John Cleese" promises to be a thrill-of-a-lifetime event that will have you laughing, marveling, and cherishing the moments of pure comedic brilliance.

Tickets for this highly anticipated performance are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster Don't miss your chance to secure your seat for an evening filled with laughter, as John Cleese takes you on a comedic journey like no other.