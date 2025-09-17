John D. Wiley Gallery for Art in Science Grand Opening

media release: We are delighted to invite you to the Grand Opening of the John D. Wiley Gallery for Art in Science on Wednesday, September 17, from 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Join us for an evening that celebrates the beauty where art and science meet, while recognizing the legacy of John D. Wiley and his contributions to UW–Madison's campus. This special event will feature:

Remarks from distinguished guests

Appetizers & refreshments

The chance to explore the new gallery space and its inaugural exhibits

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, September 17

Time: 4:00–6:00 p.m.

Location:

The John D. Wiley Gallery for Art in Science

Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

330 N Orchard St, Madison WI 53715

The gallery is located by Entrance D at the northwest corner of the discovery building, marked by a star on the image below, at the intersection of University & N Randall Ave. Please see the map of the building below for more details.

Parking is available nearby at lots 20, 80, and 17. The Discovery Building is also accessible by bus, bike, foot, and taxi.

Please RSVP: WileyGallery.eventbrite.com

We look forward to welcoming you for a joyful evening of creativity, discovery, and the legacy of John Wiley.

Warm regards,

Your Friends at WID

To make a gift in support of support of the gallery, please go to https://supportuw.org/ giveto/wileygallery