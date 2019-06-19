press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes John DeDakis, author of the Lark Chadwick Mysteries - most recently Bullet in the Chamber and Troubled Water!

In Troubled Water, John's third novel in the Lark Chadwick saga, Lark discovers the first victim of what turns out to be a serial killer while on her way to her new job as a cops and courts reporter at a daily newspaper in Georgia. Readers will come away with a better understanding of how journalism works -- and doesn't.

In Bullet in the Chamber, Lark once again finds herself at the wrong place at the right time: front-row center when the White House press briefing room is suddenly attacked. The president is missing, the first lady’s life is at risk, and Lark’s personal life is falling apart when the man she loves disappears.

Writing coach, and award-winning author John DeDakis is a former CNN Senior Copy Editor for the Emmy and Peabody-Award winning news program "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." In recent years, DeDakis has been a popular workshop leader at the following writers' conferences: Sleuthfest (Florida), Killer Nashville (Tennessee), Pennwriters (Pennsylvania), Flathead River (Montana), Hampton Roads (Virginia), BooksAlive (Florida), Lakefly (Wisconsin).