media release: Join UW-alum and former Madison news reporter John DeDakis for a reading and discussion of his latest book, "Fake". John will speak around 7 PM and will be signing books before and after.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

In the era of “fake news,” when facts are suspect and reporters are targets, White House Correspondent Lark Chadwick is thrust into the midst of a media-bashing frenzy. Fake is a real-life look behind the scenes at the ethical struggles of a female journalist in a #MeToo world walking the line between personal feelings and dispassionate objectivity – trying to discern the difference

between what’s real . . . and what’s fake.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Novelist, writing coach, and manuscript editor JOHN DEDAKIS is a former editor on CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer." DeDakis is the author of five mystery-suspense novels. In his most recent novel, Fake, protagonist Lark Chadwick is a White House correspondent dealing with “fake news” in the era of #MeToo. Fake earned Honorable Mention for the Reviewers Choice Award and was a Finalist for Killer Nashville’s Silver Falchion. A native of La Crosse, DeDakis now lives in Baltimore. DeDakis, a former White House correspondent, is a 1977 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison journalism school and worked as news director at WLSU radio (NPR) in La Crosse and as a reporter/anchor at WMTV (NBC) in Madison. His first two novels, Fast Track and Bluff are set in south central Wisconsin.

Website: www.johndedakis.com