John DeRakis

press release: In addition to discussing his mystery series, John will share with us his "Confessions of a CNN Journalist" and give us a bit of a preview into his forthcoming book Fake.

His mystery novels Troubled Water and Bullet in the Chamber will be for sale.

John DeDakis (find his author page via this link) grew up in La Crosse and is a former White House Correspondent, former Senior Copy Editor for CNN's "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," and author of four mystery suspense-novels featuring a strong female protagonist. During his award-winning career in journalism (25 years at CNN), he interviewed such luminaries as Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. He taught journalism at The University of Maryland - College Park, and regularly leads writing workshops at Politics and Prose and nationwide.