× Expand Jude Thomas Duggleby John Duggleby

from JD's newsletter: Thursday 5/21, 1-2 pm: I’m singing a rare presentation of my “Sentimental Journey” showcase of songs from the World War II era, 1941-45, at the venerable Colonial Club in downtown Sun Prairie. I developed this show when I started playing senior venues over 16 years ago, to honor my parents and everyone else who came up during the Depression followed by the Big War. Pardon my opinion; but boy, could we use that “Greatest Generation” today. Most of them—including my folks—are now gone; but their beloved classics from Glenn Miller, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Andrew Sisters and many more live on in my musical review. This jiving jitterbug through four of the most dramatic years of our history is open to the public and all ages: admission is free to Colonial Club members (still time to join!), otherwise $5.