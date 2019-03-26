John Duggleby
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
John Duggleby: Circle of Life
Singer with numerous styles of music.
Mr. Duggleby is always a favorite and his repertoire is so wide. In this show, his songs will cover the entire life cycle from “Baby Face” to “Old Friends.” Everyone is encouraged to sing- along and bound to hear at least one favorite song from the past.
