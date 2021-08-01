John Duggleby

Twisted Grounds 6067 Gemini Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

press release: John Duggleby visits the outdoor stage at Twisted Grounds, a fairly new coffee shop on Madison’s eastern edge  (just east of I-90 and north of Cottage Grove Road) from 10 am-noon.  I’ll plan on warbling my solo mix of originals and covers that weren’t born yesterday, customized to the demo- and psychographics of whomever shows up.

