John E.L. Tenny

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965

press release: Join us for a weird night of interesting fun!!  John E.L. Tenney is one of the most well-recognized and highly sought-after investigators of UFO, Paranormal and Occult phenomena in America. Mr. Tenney has been actively involved in the field of anomalistic, conspiratorial, occult, UFOlogical, and paranormal research for almost three decades. $25.

Palace Theater, Wisconsin Dells 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin 53965
608-253-4000
