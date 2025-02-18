media release: Author and humanitarian John Green will speak at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. on health inequalities and infectious disease as part of the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) Distinguished Lecture Series (DLS) Committee's free lecture lineup.

The event, titled “ An Evening with John Green ” will feature a 50-minute lecture followed by a 20-minute audience Q&A. Current University of Wisconsin–Madison students may register for tickets on February 10. Students will require a promo code, which they will receive via email, to acquire their ticket. Any remaining tickets will become available to the general public on February 11, with a limit of one ticket per person. Registration for the event will be available on the Wisconsin Campus Arts Ticketing Page .

Co-creator of Crash Course, an educational YouTube channel focused on providing free and accessible educational videos on a variety of topics, Green works to enhance the learning experience and change attitudes towards education for audiences inside and outside of the classroom worldwide.

His books, “The Fault in Our Stars,” “Paper Towns,” and “Looking for Alaska,” and their on-screen adaptations have reached global audiences. Green's writing awards include the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Edgar Allan Poe Award, and the Michael L. Printz Award.

His upcoming 2025 book “Everything is Tuberculosis” will feature the scientific and social histories of tuberculosis and the journey of a young patient in Sierra Leone.

“Books made me feel less alone in the loneliest times of my life,” Green said in the 2021 podcast “Rethinking” with Adam Grant. “I love books that are funny and sad. I love books that contain all of these big human experiences because in real life, that stuff is always living alongside everything else.”

His podcast “The Anthropocene Reviewed” explored the facets of a human-centered plant and was later adapted into a book, “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Plant.”

The student-led WUD DLS Committee brings engaging and influential people to the UW–Madison campus to encourage thought-provoking conversations. WUD includes 11 committees and six Wisconsin Hoofers clubs that program thousands of events each year.