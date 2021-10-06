ONLINE: John H. Howe, Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Master of Perspective

press release: You’re invited to a special virtual screening of the Telly award-winning documentary “John H. Howe, Architect: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Master of Perspective.” Then enjoy a pre-recorded discussion about Howe’s life and work by filmmaker Rob Barros and historian and Wright scholar John Holzhueter.

John Howe was a charter member of the Taliesin Fellowship, the architecture school and firm run by Mr. Wright. They produced such ground breaking works as the Guggenheim Museum, Fallingwater, Unitarian Church, Johnson Wax Headquarters, Marin County Civic Center, and more. Narrated by Howe himself, the film features interviews with family, colleagues, and clients detailing how their relationships with the architect shaped their homes and lives.

The program is FREE. Advance registration is required. The film link is available 4:00PM-8:00PM CT on October 6 only- you can view at any time within that timeframe. Film runtime: 60 minutes Panel discussion runtime: 48 minutes. The link will be emailed to you (1) day and again (1) hour prior to event time.

The film is also available on DVD for purchase at johnhowemovie.com