John Harbison, Rose Mary Harbison & Jeff Stanek

media release: Visionaries: A Life in Concert
Music of Bach, Beethoven, Harbison
John & Rose Mary Harbison, who with far-reaching vision founded the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival more than 30 years ago, return to the stage! Joined by pianist Jeffrey Stanek.
Rose Mary Harbison, violin • John Harbison, piano • Jeff Stanek, piano
Token Creek Concert Barn, Sunday, September 8 @ 4:00pm
Token Creek Festival Barn, DeForest 4037 Hwy. 19, Village of DeForest, Wisconsin
