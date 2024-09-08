John Harbison, Rose Mary Harbison & Jeff Stanek

media release: Visionaries: A Life in Concert

Music of Bach, Beethoven, Harbison

John & Rose Mary Harbison, who with far-reaching vision founded the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival more than 30 years ago, return to the stage! Joined by pianist Jeffrey Stanek.

Rose Mary Harbison, violin • John Harbison, piano • Jeff Stanek, piano

Token Creek Concert Barn, Sunday, September 8 @ 4:00pm