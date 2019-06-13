press release: A Room of One's Own welcomes psychologist and naturalist John Harvey, author of The Stillness of the LIving Forest!

The Stillness of the Living Forest started as a personal commitment to sit an hour a week for a full year at the same spot in the forest. The intention was to connect with nature and to observe the flow of natural life through the four seasons. He chose a "sit spot" along the shoreline of Prompton Lake in northeastern Pennsylvania. As the year progressed, John felt renewed, refreshed, and rejuvenated. His weekly encounters with nature initiated a process of inner change that facilitated self-discovery, nurtured empathy and strengthened intuition. Drawing on his background in psychology, he recognized the therapeutic and healing potential of a nature connection. His personal journal grew into this book. He thought that his year-long project might encourage, even inspire others, to initiate their own program of re-engagement with nature.

John R. Harvey, Ph.D. is a naturalist and consulting psychologist who resides in the Pocono

Mountains of Northeast Pennsylvania. John grew up in rural Wisconsin where with the

encouragement and example of his parents he developed a life-long interest in the outdoors,

conservation, and understanding the natural world. As a psychologist he works with children and adults with developmental and acquired challenges of learning and memory. He has an abiding interest in relaxation training, stress management, and personal development.